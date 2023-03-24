MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 141,258 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 46,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

