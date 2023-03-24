Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of MPAC stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,159.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 534 ($6.56).

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

