Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Mpac Group Price Performance
Shares of MPAC stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,159.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 534 ($6.56).
Mpac Group Company Profile
