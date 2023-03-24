MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 466,870 shares.The stock last traded at $10.22 and had previously closed at $10.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 1,253.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

