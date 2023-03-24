Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

