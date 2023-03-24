National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NA stock opened at C$94.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.60. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

