National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NA stock opened at C$94.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.60. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
