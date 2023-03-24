National Bankshares Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.96.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

