Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Navios Maritime were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NM opened at $1.93 on Friday. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

