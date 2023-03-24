Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $7.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $120,450,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.