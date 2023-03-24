Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Nayax Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nayax (NYAX)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.