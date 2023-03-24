Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nayax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.