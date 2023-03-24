nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.65. 26,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 781,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.
nCino Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in nCino by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in nCino by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in nCino by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in nCino by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in nCino by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 601,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
