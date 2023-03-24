Needham & Company LLC Cuts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $43.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

