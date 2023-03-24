Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio Stock Up 28.9 %

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

Generation Bio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 476.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 159.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.