Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.
Generation Bio Stock Up 28.9 %
NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
