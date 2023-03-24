New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.06 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.