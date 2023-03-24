New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $11.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 68,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 428,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,840 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 127,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

