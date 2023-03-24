Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 184.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $38.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $904.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.
About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
