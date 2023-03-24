Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $75.47 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

