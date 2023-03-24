Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.23 and its 200 day moving average is $185.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $229.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

