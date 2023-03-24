Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,739 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 339.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.