Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 523 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SMH stock opened at $258.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $284.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

