Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

IRM stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.