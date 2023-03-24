Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

