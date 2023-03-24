Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $802.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $752.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $812.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

