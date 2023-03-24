Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

