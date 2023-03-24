Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $140,000 Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

ABR opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

