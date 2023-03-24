Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

