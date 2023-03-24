Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $96,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 866,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CSX by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in CSX by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.