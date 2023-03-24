Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 557.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

BKNG stock opened at $2,538.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,457.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,099.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

