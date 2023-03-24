Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.00 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

