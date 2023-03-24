Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 690 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,368 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $80.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

