Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,954,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,552,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,847,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $23.96 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.