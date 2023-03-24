Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

