Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

