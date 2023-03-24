Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 783,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.59. The stock has a market cap of $393.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

