Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,254,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,828,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $152.92.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.