Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $125.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,420. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

