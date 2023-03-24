Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 64 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $314.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.51 and a 200-day moving average of $345.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.