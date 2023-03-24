Newell Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,873 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 3,141 call options.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.