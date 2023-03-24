NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

