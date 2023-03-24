Nicholas Konat Sells 642 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Konat sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $21,359.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,089.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
