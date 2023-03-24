NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.