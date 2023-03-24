NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.
NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %
NKE opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
