NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NN in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

