Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $255.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.70.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,321. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

