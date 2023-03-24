Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $207.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.70. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $2,118,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after buying an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

