Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NSC opened at $199.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $198.29 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

