Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of NCLH opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

