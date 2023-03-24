Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Up 0.7 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NVS opened at $82.51 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

