Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.46% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 99,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 179,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

