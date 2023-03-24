NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $271.91 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

