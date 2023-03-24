NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $300.00 at TD Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

