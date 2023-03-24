NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $300.00. The company traded as high as $271.58 and last traded at $271.12. Approximately 31,719,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 50,373,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.99.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.